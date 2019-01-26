Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photos: On the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, Bhojpuri actor Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to wish everyone a happy republic day. In the photo shared on her Instagram account, she can be seen donning an ethnic avatar. Donning a red attire, Monalisa is a sight to behold as she poses for the camera and can be seen driving fans crazy with her mesmerising looks.

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa is a stunner and she knows it. Having worked in more than 125 films, Monalisa has carved a space for herself in the Bhojpuri film industry with her impressive performances, sensational dance moves and sizzling looks. As she makes a swift transition from the big screen to the small screen with her stint in telly show Nazar, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to charm her fans with her breathtaking photos on social media. On the occasion of Republic Day, January 26, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo. Wishing everyone a happy republic day, Monalisa can be seen making everyone go weak in the knees with her ethnic avatar. Donning a red saree with a golden border, Monalisa has completed her look with silver jewellery, red bangles and a floral hairbun.

As she makes a striking pose for the camera, Monalisa looks ethereal in the photo. Being an avid social media users, Monalisa never misses a chance to drive fans crazy with her sexy looks. With more than a million followers, Monalisa keeps sharing her seductive and sultry photos on social media that go viral in no time.

Having worked with all prominent stars of Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa is now essaying the role of a Daayan in the telly show Nazar. Before this, she was also a participant of controversial reality show Bigg Boss in season 10.

