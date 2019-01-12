Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photos: Known to set the temperatures soaring, Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has shared her latest photo on Instagram. In the photos shared on her Instagram account, the diva can be seen posing under the bright sun in an ethnic suit. As she poses for the camera, Monalisa looks too hot to handle in a sun-kissed avatar.

Having worked in more than 125 films, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has emerged as the reigning queen of Bhojpuri film industry. As she continues to rule the Internet with her sensational dance moves and sexy photos, the diva has ventured into Indian television with her telly show Nazar that is aired on Star Plus. Essaying the role of Daayan in the show, Monalisa makes sure to raise the glamour quotient with her ethnic attire and this time is no different.

To kickstart the weekend, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account early morning on Saturday and shared a series of sexy photos. Painting a pretty picture in a plum pink suit, the actor has completed her look with statement earrings, black bangles and a bindi with hair tied in a long braid. As she poses under the bright sun, Monalisa looks astonishing in her latest photoshoot.

Garnering over 10, 000 likes in less than an hour, the photos are receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media, which clearly reflect Monalisa’s massive fanbase and craze among the fans. For the uninitiated, it is not the first time that the diva is racing hearts on social media with her sultry photos.

On the professional front, Monalisa has worked with almost all the stars of Bhojpuri cinema and her dance videos breeze through a million views in no time. Before landing a telly show, the diva also participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 10.

