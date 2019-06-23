Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a grey plunging neckline ethnic ensemble, the diva is a sight to behold! Check out her sexy item songs inside.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry, Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Monalisa has once again taken social media by storm with her sexy clicks. Posted an hour back, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is dressed in a plunging neckline grey dress and has sported her look with braids, kohled eyes, and dark red lipstick.

She captioned her pic as happy Sunday and even tagged her makeup artist Yogesh Gupta. Apart from starring in multilingual films such a Bhojpuri, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil or Telugu, the diva is currently working in Starplus supernatural show Nazar. Antara Biswas in her TRP ruling show plays the role of Mohanna the Dayan.

Coming back to Antara Biswas aka Monalisa, she started her acting career back in 1997 with Hindi movie Jayate but rose to fame in the later years after featuring in Odiya and Bhojpuri movies. The 36-year-old star has featured in more than 60 films and even more item numbers. Let’s take a look at some of her item songs here!

Check out her latest pictures here:

Some of her films from her earlier years are- Blackmail, Bunty Aur Babli, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, Khatailal Mithaila, To the London Calling, Wrong Number, Bobby: Love and Lust, Kaafila, Jagadam, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Nagaram, Boni, To the London Calling, Ek Chatur Naar, Hamilton Palace, Khoobsurat the beauty, Bablu and many more.

