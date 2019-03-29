Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy video: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's throwback sexy video in which she is seen dressed in a sexy white net saree has taken social media by storm! The Bhojpuri diva's sexy dance in the video is being loved by fans!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy video: A throwback sexy video of Bhojpuri dancing sensation and television actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been doing rounds on social media which has set the Internet on fire! In the video, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a sexy white net saree and is showing her sexy latka-jhatkas and sexy sizzling dance moves and sexy curves. The video has gone viral on the Internet and fans are loving it! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most sensational actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has also worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Oriya, Marathi and Bengali film industries.

She is also a former participant of reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas participated in the 10th season of the popular controversial reality show and emerged as one of the finalists on the show.

She also got married to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on national television during her stint on the show. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry several years ago and has starred in over 100 Bhojpuri films, has given several blockbusters such as Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Hum Hai Khalnayak, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Chhamia Bhelwali, Mati Preet Jagawale, among many others. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has also starred in Hindi films such as Meri Life Mein Uski Wife, Khoobsurat – The Beauty, To the London Calling, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Bobby: Love and Lust, Jalwa: Fun in Love, Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, Hamam fi Amsterdam, among many others.

She has also starred in Bengali web-series titled Dupur Thakurpo 2 in which she played to the role of a seductress Jhuma Boudi, Apart from Bigg Boss, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has also starred in several other Indian television shows such as Comedy Nights Bachao, Nach Baliye season 8, Kitchen Champion, among others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in Star Plus popular television show Nazar which has been topping the TRP charts. She is also a social media sensation.

