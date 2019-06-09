Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy video: Bhojpuri queen Monalisa shared an adorable video on her Instagram account to celebrate that she now has 2 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy video: One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has reached 2 million followers on her official Instagram account and she celebrated it by sharing an adorable video for her fans and followers. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is dressed in a sexy yellow dress in the video and in the caption she thanked all her fans and friends for all the love they have showered on her. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas wrote that she is lucky and blessed to get so much of love from her fans.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a popular Bhojpuri actress who has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies. She is currently seen playing the role of a witch named Mohana in Star Plus’s hit show Nazar. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also an amazing dancer and her sexy dance numbers garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas participated in the 10th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan and she became a household name after participating in the reality show.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas got hitched to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on national television during her stay in the Bigg Boss house.

She has also starred in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil and Kannada films. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has starred in blockbusters Bhojpuri movies such as Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Mora Balma Chail Chabila, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, among several others.

She has a massive fan base on social media.

