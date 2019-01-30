Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa, once again took to her official Instagram handle to surprise her fans with a power-packed video of her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The clip from Bhojpuri’s first ever web series Hero Verrdiwala, has set the Internet on fire and infact garnered over 24k likes within hours of its upload.

Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell is one of the best known as well we bankable divas of the regional industry. The stunning lady who has worked in over 125 Bhojpuri movies, is also a popular dancer of the film fraternity who immensely love and adore her work. With her amazing performances in end number of Bhojpuri films, Monalisa garnered millions of praises from her fanbase and even the critics.

Well, thats not it to Monalisa’s successful journey in the acting industry. The gorgeous and hot lady who never fails to impress her audience when it comes to sexy dance moves in the movies, is also the Internet sensation and quit often surprises her followers with sizzling photos and videos. Recently, the star took to her official Instagram handle to share the first ever glimpse of her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s upcoming Alt Balaji series titled Hero Varrdiwala. Vikrant, in the first ever Bhojpuri web series which also stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey and Sambhavna Seth, will be seen as essaying the role of Deshraj. Watch, the power-packed entry of Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in the upcoming episode of Hero Verrdiwala which has already garnered over 24k likes on Monalisa’s Instagram handle:

Talking about Antara Biswas aka Monalisa’s career, the beauty who is famous for her performance in Devra Bada Satawela, is currently working for Star Plus’s popular drama Nazar. In the ongoing show, Monalisa is seen as Mohana Rathod aka Dayan, who is also the main protagonist of the show.

