Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy videos: An hour ago from writing the story, Monalisa posted this new video via her official account and it has garnered over 20k views so far. In the video, which seems to be shot on the sets of Nazar, the actor can be seen showing off her exceptional moves on the beats of Sajna Hai Mujhe.

She gained immense popularity after participating in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy videos: There is no doubt about the fact that Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has become a big name in the Indian television industry. The actor was once among the leading ladies in the Bhojpuri cinema and now audiences are loving the actor in her new role in Star Plus’ supernatural series, Nazar. Apart from that, the actor is a prominent face on Instagram too. She has 1.7 million followers on the photo-sharing platform and every time she posts something it creates a storm online.

An hour ago from writing the story, Monalisa posted this new video via her official account and it has garnered over 20k views so far. In the video, which seems to be shot on the sets of Nazar, the actor can be seen showing off her exceptional moves on the beats of Sajna Hai Mujhe. In the comment section, people can be seen pouring in compliments for the actor. Here’s take a look at the video:

It is not something new for Antara’s fan as she keeps astonishing her fans with her uber hot photos and videos. There have been several occasions when Monalisa set the Internet on fire with her sexy pictures and videos. Here are a few of them listed below:

Antara was already a big name in Bhojpuri cinema, however, it was the reality TV show Bigg Boss that provided her with national recognisance. She grabbed headlines as well as popularity with the show.

Soon after the show was wrapped, the diva was seen on multiple other shows, however, it was Nazar that showcased her impeccable acting skills on the national television.

Nazar is now among some of the top-watched TV shows telecasted and she plays one of the pivotal parts in it. The actor also keeps sharing bits from her shooting sets with fans who follow her on Instagram.

Coming to her Bhojpuri career, she was one of the most bankrolled actors in the regional cinema. In her Bhojpuri career, the actor has given some big hits to the cinema including Biwi no 1, Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More