Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas on the occasion of Rakshabandhan shared an adorable photo with her brother. In the photo, which has gone viral on social media, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas tying Rakhi on her brother’s wrist. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning as she is all smiling in the latest Rakshabandhan special photo which has taken social media by storm. Dressed in a beautiful red and black suit, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks adorable as she poses for the camera along with her brother.

Sharing the photo on the occasion of Rakshabandhan where brothers promise to protect their sisters from all evils, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas wrote that she loves her brother and will always remember those little fights with him. Monalisa is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has featured in over 200 Bhojpuri films and is currently winning hearts with her stellar performance in Star Plus’s supernatural daily soap Dayan Ki Nazar.

Antara Biswas, who is best known by her stage name Monalisa, is not only a phenomenal actor but also a terrific dancer. Her dance videos and songs from her films go viral in no time. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali cinema as well.

She became a household name after she participated in the tenth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss where she emerged as one of the top 5 finalists. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas grabbed all headlines when she got married to her boyfriend Vikrant Rajpoot on national television during her stint on the show.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has a huge fan following on social media and has a number of followers on her Instagram account. She is one of the most bankable actresses and has worked with all the big Bhojpuri superstars such as Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav among many others.

