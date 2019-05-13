One of the most good looking actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has once again set the Internet on fire with her sexy video in which she is seen dressed in a sexy black saree, watch video

The ultimate Bhojpuri sensation, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been winning the Internet with her sexy pictures and videos which the Nazar actress keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest video shared by the Bhojpuri beauty queen on her official Instagram account, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning in a black net saree with black bangles and her sexy figure is too hot to handle!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, in the video, is dancing on Chaashni song from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat and she is looking breathtakingly gorgeous!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry who is known for her sexy dance videos, steamy item numbers and her sultry photos and videos on photo-sharing app Instagram. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos which set the Internet on fire!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who became a popular name after participating in the 10th season of the controversial reality show.

She is currently seen playing a role in Star Plus’s popular show Nazar and she has a massive fan following on social media.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and has also featured in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali films. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has more than 1.7 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App