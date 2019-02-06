Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's latest photo which was shared by the Nazar actress on her official Instagram account on Wednesday has taken the Internet by storm! Dressed in a sexy black dress, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning!

Bhojpuri stunner Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been ruling social media with her spectacular photos which she has been regularly sharing on her Instagram account. From her subtle desi avatar to her sexy photos in dresses and gowns, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is leaving no stone unturned to dazzle the screens with her sultry avatar. In the latest photo shared by Monalisa aka Antara Biswas on her official Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks astonishing in a sexy black outfit.

Dressed in a hot black dress with white stripes, Bhojpuri queen Monalisa looks breathtakingly gorgeous in the all-black avatar. Monalisa’s billion-dollar smile and those attractive shining eyes are to die for! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry and has also worked in other regional films such as Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi and Oriya films as well.

A former Bigg Boss contestant, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular names in the industry and she further became a household name after she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 10th season.

Monalisa is currently seen in Nazar which is a supernatural show that airs on Star Plus.

