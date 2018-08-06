Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is currently riding on the success of her new show Dayan Ki Nazar, has once again taken social media by storm after she posted a new photo on her Instagram account which has driven her fans crazy and therefore the photo has gone viral on social media and everyone is talking about her sexy figure, her sizzling avatar in the latest photo that the Bhojpuri star has shared on her Instagram account.

Dressed in a stunning red saree, Monalisa looks gorgeous as she poses for the camera in a serious look and her expressions show that she is ready for the kill. Monalisa, who is also known as Antara Biswas is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who has featured in over 200 Bhojpuri films.

Nazar 👀 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Aug 3, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

Not only Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also featured in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. She also participated in the tenth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Monalisa grabbed all eyeballs after she got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant inside the Bigg Boss 10 house on national television.

he became a household name after she participated in Bigg Boss and was one of the finalists on the show. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most bankable Bhojpuri actresses and has worked with all big Bhojpuri stars.

Monalisa is also a phenomenal dancer and her videos on YouTube garner millions of views in no time. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa made her Bhojpuri debut in 2008 and has been ruling the Bhojpuri industry since then. Monalisa has featured in super hit Bhojpuri films like Bhole Shankar, Khatailal Mithailal, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, among many others.

