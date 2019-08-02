Monalisa aka Antara Biswas: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas leaves no chance to glue her fans and time again she shares her sizzling photos on Instagram, here are top 10 bikini photos of her which will blow your mind!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas: Bhojpuri film industry has one more charm which has marked her mettle not only in Bhojpuri films but also in Bollywood and Tellywood film industry, that’s none other than Monalisa aka Antara Biswas. The hottie has it all to be one of the most famous Bhojpuri actresses in the film industry. Monalisa till now has performed in over 125 Bhojpuri films and is known to be the ace actress of the Bhojpuri film industry. The Bhojpuri sensation with a curvy body and perfect assets makes her one the hottest actress of Bhojpuri film industry.

The diva with her sensuous avatar leaves no stone to woo her fans. The hottie knows the perfect strategy to glue her fans by sharing hot bikini photos time and again. In the photo, Bhojpuri bombshell sizzles in a red bikini which set the internet ablaze in no time. In the photo, the actress can be seen donning a red bikini and to completed her look with a floral shrug on the top, the beautiful lass looks totally stunning.

On the professional front, Monalisa debuted in Bollywood with the film Jayate, after that Monalisa got her way never lo0oked back in her career, she worked in the films like Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, Tauba Tauba, Ek Hi Bhool, Jalwa: Fun in Love, Jackpot and many more. Talking about her Bhojpuri films she marked her mettle with these films like Saawariya Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Mati Preet Jagawale Zanzeer, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Gumrah, Ijjat, Chhamia Bhelwali, Jeevan Yudhh, Khoon Bhari Maang, Saiyan Bhailan, Pardesiyaa, Jodi No. 1, Ghulam, Mita Deb Raavanraaj, Budhwa Tamtamwala, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa, Ganga Putra, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Natawar Lal, Ek Nihattha, Pocket Gangsters, Rakth Bhumi, Prem Leela, Saiyan Toofani,Suhag, Rakhtbhoomi, Sarkar Raj, Jai Shree Ram, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 and many more

Here are some top 10 bikini photos:

