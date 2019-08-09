Monalisa aka Antara Biswas top 10 gown photos: Monalisa aka Antra Biswas is giving some major fashion goals by sharing some of her hot gown photos, in the photo, the diva looks sizzling hot and today she will make you think to give your wardrobe a makeover.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas top 10 gown photos: The stunner of Bhojpuri film Industry Monalisa aka Antra Biswas today will going to give you a major wardrobe makeover goal. The diva as we all know has a good fashion sense, and when it comes to award nights the diva nails it in every dress-up she wore, on the award nights, the diva usually prefers to wear a long luxury satin gowns which makes her to won Style Icon Award.

Though Monalisa looks fabulous in everything thing she wears from western to Indian attires she looks ravishing in each of those, but whenever she dons long flowy gowns she breaks the internet and her fans couldn’t stop gushing over it and fill the comment section with love, praises and wonders how anyone can be so perfect when it comes to fashion.

Also Read: Jabariya Jodi box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra starrer likely to make Rs 5 crore

With all this fab persona the Bhojpuri hot cake is also an ace actress and touted to be one of the most appealing actresses in the entertainment world. Monalisa aka Antra Biswas needs no PR as her fans are enough to viral her photos, no doubt the stunner knows how to stand out from the crowd and with her sexy dance moves, curvaceous body and killer looks she rock both the worlds with beauty and talent.

Currently, the diva has been very much lauded for her acting skills in the Star Plus serial ‘Nazar’ as Mohana. Apart from this the hottie has worked in, more than 200 films and some of her hit songs like Meri Ye Jawani, Diya Gul Kara, Dheere Dheere Khola Choliya Ke Hook, Kewadiya Ke PaLA Satake, Khali Batia Se Kaam Nahi Chali Ae, Gor Kariya, Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya, Jawani Rasila Bhail, Hili Palang Ke Playi, Jag Hai Pa Jata are some of the songs which got more than 30 million views. No doubt this Bhojpuri sensation knows her way and sky is the only limit for her.

Here are the top 10 Monalisa aka Anatra Biswas gown photos which will give you major fashion goals:

jahcvb

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App