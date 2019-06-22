Monalisa aka Antara Biswas video: Bhojpuri beauty queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has set the Internet on fire with her latest video in which she is seen recreating Kareena Kapoor's iconic train scene from Jab We Met.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas video: Remember the iconic train scene by Kareena Kapoor Khan from Jab We Met? Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shared a new video on her official Instagram account in which she is seen recreating the adorable scene and the way she is delivering the dialogues and especially her facial expressions in the video is way too cute!

In the video, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas in a sexy pink jumpsuit and is looking too hot to handle! She has more than 2 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has worked in superhit Bhojpuri films such as Devra Bada Satawela, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, Pocket Gangsters, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, among many others.

She is currently working in Nazar which is a popular television show that airs on Star Plus and has been topping the TRP charts for the past several months. Monalisa plays the role of a witch in the show.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also starred in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali movies such as Half Fry Hyderabadi, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Encounter Dayanayak, To the London Calling, Boni, Silambattam, Silambattam, Jagadam, Hamilton Palace, Meri Life Mein Uski Wife, En Peyar Kumarasamy, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App