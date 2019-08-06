Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas again storm the internet by sharing her bold avatar. The diva looks alluring in black dress and with that, she clearly warned her competitor actress that no one can be like her, see photos

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: It is an undoubted fact that Bhojpuri hot babe has remained Monalisa aka Antra Biswas for years and she stills dazzles on the screens. Monalisa’s killer looks, curvaceous body and her sensuous dance have won millions of hearts and still she is unstoppable. The diva is one of the most promising actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and touted to be as one of the most appealing actresses.

Bhojpuri stunner, sexy, hottie, sensation what more to say about this diva, Her mesmerizing beauty hooked every onlooker and now again she ablaze the internet by sharing her bold avatar in black. In the photo Monalisa can be seen donning a black netted dress in which she looks bold and seductress, with this she can ward off any celeb competition with ease.

She is chic, and a leggy damsel here! Her smiles are to die for. And her body expressions say that she is here to stay! The beautiful lass kills it with her looks and steals millions of hearts with her latkas Jhatkas. Work-wise, the diva has marked her mettle in Bhojpuri film industry by working in more than 200 films and not only that she had marked her named in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films.

Monalisa became over night star with these songs: Gor Kariya,Diya Gul Kara Rani, Meri Ye Jawani, Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya, Dehiyan Mein Agiya Lagawata E Paniya, Kavan Jaadu Kailu, Muaai Dihala Rajaji, Cholia Mein Rasmalai,Pala Satake and Jag Hai Pa Jata. No doubt the stunner knows her way and carved her own space in bhojpuri film industry.

