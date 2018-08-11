Bhojpuri sensation and popular actress Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa which is her stage name has been winning hearts with her stellar performance in Star Plus's supernatural web-series Dayan Ki Nazar and now she is also stolen hearts on social media after she posted a photo of herself on her Instagram account which has taken over the Internet in no time. Monalisa, aka Antara Biswas, shared the photo on her official Instagram account which has made her fans go gaga!

Bhojpuri sensation and popular actress Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa which is her stage name has been winning hearts with her stellar performance in Star Plus’s supernatural web-series Dayan Ki Nazar and now she is also stolen hearts on social media after she posted a photo of herself on her Instagram account which has taken over the Internet in no time. Monalisa, aka Antara Biswas, shared the photo on her official Instagram account which has made her fans go gaga!

Dressed in a pink ganji and black shorts, Monalisa looks extremely sexy in her bold avatar and that is what has driven her fans crazy. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has not only featured in over 200 Bhojpuri films after she made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema in 2008 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadan, she has also worked in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema.

❤️… #always #poser A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Aug 7, 2018 at 10:40am PDT

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas grabbed all headlines with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 and the actress even reached the finals in the Salman Khan show.

Monalisa further grabbed all eyeballs after she decided to get married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Chauhan in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and the two got hitched on national television. Monalisa sets the stage on fire with her sizzling dance moves as she is a terrific dancer as well. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has a huge fan following on social media and is one of the most bankable and popular Bhojpuri actresses.

Her seductive avatar in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo season as Jhuma Boudi who is seductive bhabhi had driven her fans crazy. Monalisa often sets Instagram on fire with her sexy photos and videos and now her latest promo from Dayan Ki Nazar has also taken over the Internet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More