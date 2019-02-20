Monalisa aka Antara Biswas set the YouTube on fire with her sexy attire and sensuous moves in the superhit chartbuster, Boudi Superhit. Well, the song Boudi Superhit sung by Tapas Dhar and Trissha Chatterjee has crossed over 6 million views on YouTube. Take a look at the video, here:

Monalisa Antara Biswas hot Bhojpuri songs: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most beautiful divas of Bhojpuri industry. The stunning Bhojpuri bombshell barely disappoints her followers when it comes to flaunting her talent through films and songs. Not just Bhojpuri films, Monalisa has worked in Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Hindi movies. From posting her sizzling pictures to the Tik Tok video, Biswas is one of the most famous Internet sensations. With her back to back superhits, Monalisa garnered millions of audience who love and adore her talent and beauty.

Talking about her superhit chartbuster, Monalisa set the YouTube on fire with her Bengali married woman look. In a white saree with golden border, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 fame actor’s avatar in the song named Boudi Superhit, has finally crossed over 6 million views on social media. Sung by Tapas Dhar and Trissha Chatterjee, rapped by Saurav Das, Boudi Superhit is written by Souvik De. Well, Monalisa’s pink coloured aviator sunglasses broke the Internet and we don’t need to prove that. If you still haven’t watched her song, take a look at Monalisa’s superhit song here:

Monalisa who made her television debut with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 10. Soon after getting evicted from the show, she bagged the role of Mohana Rathod aka Dayan. The sexiest vampire of Telly world, Monalisa’s supernatural show Nazar is one of the most popular shoes of Star Plus channel. In the meanwhile, take a look at the sexy Instagram photos of Monalisa:

