Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a perfect example of being hot and ruling the film fraternity like a diva. The Bhojpuri bombshell who never misses a golden chance to make her fans go gaga with her sensual and sexy moves has a Monday surprise for her fans. Take a look at the hottest song of Dinesh Lal Yadav-Antara Biswas, Na Hosh Hai Na Khabar from the movie Raja Babu.

Monalisa, Dinesh Lal Yadav videos: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas never misses a golden chance to make her fans ooze about her sensual moves and sexy photos. From Jayate to Tauba Tauba, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Hamilton Palace, En Peyar Kumarasamy and the most recent one Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Monalisa is one of the most famous actors of the Bhojpuri industry. The lady who has worked in over 125 movies in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Oriya, Kannada and Telugu films, is simply the hottest Bhojpuri bombshell.

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas are one of the most loved and adored on-screen couples of Bhojpuri film industry. From Saiyan Jigarbaaz to Pratigya, Hum Bahubali, Saat Saheliyan and Aakhari Rasta, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Monalisa’s chemistry in the films are simply breathtaking. There sensual moves in their movie songs are a perfect example of how amazingly they gel up with each other. The stars who are often spotted having a gala time with their respective partners, have a huge list of blockbuster songs under their list.

One of the most sensual videos of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua romancing Monalisa is a must watch. In an orange body revealing outfit, Monalisa looks sexy as she dances with Nirahua. Take a look at the hot, sensual and sizzling video of Monalisa, Dinesh Lal Yadav.

