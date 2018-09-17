Bhojpuri sensation and popular actor Antara Biswas who is most commonly known by her stage name Monalisa has a huge fan following on social media and her latest Instagram photo has driven fans crazy! Dressed in a sexy black top, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks priceless as she poses for the camera with her mommy.

Bhojpuri sensation and popular actor Antara Biswas who is most commonly known by her stage name Monalisa has a huge fan following on social media and her latest Instagram photo has driven fans crazy! Dressed in a sexy black top, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks priceless as she poses for the camera with her mommy. Monalisa, who is currently seen in Star Plus’s supernatural show Dayan Ki Nazar is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry who has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked with all the A-listers of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, among many others. Apart from the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Bengali film industry. She is known for her charming looks and sexy dancing skills.

Her photos and videos go viral on social media in no time and her latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry.

