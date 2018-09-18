Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has once again driven her fans crazy after the beautiful and sexy actress shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account with her hubby Vikrant and her friend. Sunkissed Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks gorgeous as she smiles while posing for the camera in the car.

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has once again driven her fans crazy after the beautiful and sexy actress shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account with her hubby Vikrant and her friend. Sunkissed Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks gorgeous as she smiles while posing for the camera in the car. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas grabbed all headlines when she got married to her longtime beau Vikrant on national television when she participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

She has featured in over 200 Bhojpuri films and is one of the most known actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in supernatural daily soap Dayan Ki Nazar which airs on Star Plus and has also featured in Telugu, Hindi and Bengali cinema. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has a huge fan base on social media.

Monalisa keeps posting her sexy and hot photos on her Instagram account and her latest photo has taken social media by storm. Monalisa has more than 1 million followers on her Instagram account and has become a social media sensation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More