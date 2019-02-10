Monalisa aka Antara Biswas once again set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves. Well, the gorgeous lady in the song Kass Ke Daba Da Final from the film Adaalat featuring Nirahua Hindustani actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, is seen flaunting her sultry dance moves to the track that has already crossed over 12 million views on YouTube.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy video: The beautiful, the gorgreous, the stunning diva who made her acting debut at a very young age, barely skips a chance of making her fanbase go gaga with her sultry dance moves in songs and sizzling photos on Instagram. Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa in the Bhojpuri film industry, is also a famous face on Internet who makes sure her fans are well updated about her personal as well as professional life via Instagram.

We all know, Monalisa is known for her amazing acting skills and sultry dance moves in movies. She has worked in over 150 movies including Tamil, Telegu, Bengali, Hindi and Bhojpuri languages. Her blockbuster song titled Kass Ke Daba Da Final from the film Adaalat featuring Nirahua Hindustani actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, has crossed over 12 million views on YouTube. Watch, the unmissable track of Monalisa and Nirahua in which they are seen sharing sensuous chemistry.

The stunning lady who was last seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, is all set to entertain her huge fan base with the upcoming Bhojpuri movies Hamar Love Story, Nathuniya Pe Goli Mare 2, Hitler, Aakhri Dum Take, Qahar, Chir Haran, Son Of Bihar, Dushman Sarhad Paar Ka, Ek Prem Kahani, Jawani Zindabad and Aa Gale Lag Ja. Well, she is currently seen as essaying the role of Mohara Rathod aka Dayan in Star Plus’s famous show Nazra.

Watch, the unmissable Bhojpuri songs of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas:

