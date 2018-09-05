Bhojpuri queen Antara Biswas, who is best known as Monalisa (her stage name) has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram post. Dressed in a sexy black suit, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks astonishing as she poses for the camera.

Bhojpuri queen Antara Biswas, who is best known as Monalisa (her stage name) has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram post. Dressed in a sexy black suit, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks astonishing as she poses for the camera. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently seen in Star Plus’s supernatural, show Nazar, has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri films and is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who has a huge fan following across the country.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Hindi, Bengali and Tamil cinema and is one of the most bankable and sexiest actresses. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a phenomenal dancer and is also a social media personality. She has a huge fan base on social media and has a number of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shot to fame after she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 10th season and grabbed all headlines when she got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant on national television. Monalisa keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos on her Instagram account which take social media by storm. Her latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet.

