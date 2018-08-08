Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently riding on the success of her latest television series Dayan Ki Nazar which has recently started airing on Star Plus. However, the Bhojpuri diva who is also a very popular social media personality has been breaking the Internet with her Instagram posts.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked with all the big superstars of Bhojpuri film industry

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently riding on the success of her latest television series Dayan Ki Nazar which has recently started airing on Star Plus. However, the Bhojpuri diva who is also a very popular social media personality has been breaking the Internet with her Instagram posts. Monalisa, who is also known as Antara Biswas, has been sharing some sexy and stunning photos on her Instagram account which have been driving her fans crazy. The Bhojpuri queen recently shared a photo on her Instagram account which has gone viral in no time.

Dressed in green leggings and a matching sleeveless green top, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is looking stunning as she poses for the camera in a sexy pose with open hair and minimal makeup.

❤️… #always #poser A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Aug 7, 2018 at 10:40am PDT

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri films and not to forget, Monalisa is also a terrific dancer who makes everyone go crazy when she shakes a leg on a Bhojpuri number. Her dance videos go viral in no time and garner millions of views on video-sharing website YouTube.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked with all the big superstars of Bhojpuri film industry such as Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav among many others. Monalisa shot to fame after she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 where she reached the finals and also grabbed all headlines when she got married to her boyfriend Vikrant during her stint on the show on national television. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Bengali, Tamil and Telugu film industry and is one of the most bankable actresses.

She has been breaking the Internet with her sexy and sultry photos and videos and her latest photo has driven her fans crazy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More