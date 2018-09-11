Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actors of the Bhojpuri film industry who has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and he Instagram account is flooded with her sexy and hot photos which have made her a social media sensation.

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest Instagram photo has driven her millions of fans crazy! Monalisa, who is known for her sexy curves and phenomenal acting skills, skipped many heartbeats after she posted a stunning and seductive photo on her Instagram account on Tuesday and the photo has gone viral on social media as soon as it was circulated on the Internet.

Antara Biswas is popularly known as Monalisa which is her stage name and is currently winning millions of hearts with her stellar performance in Star Plus’s supernatural show Nazar. Monalisa also participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and emerged as one of the finalists on the show.

She has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry and is also a social media sensation.

