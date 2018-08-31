Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on her Instagram account and keeps treating her fans with her sexy and sultry dance videos. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's latest Instagram video in which the Bhojpuri sensation is seen shaking a leg with her Nazar co-stars has taken social media by storm.

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on her Instagram account and keeps treating her fans with her sexy and sultry dance videos. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest Instagram video in which the Bhojpuri sensation is seen shaking a leg with her Nazar co-stars has taken social media by storm. Dressed in a sexy black suit, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning as she does some latka-jhatkas on the set on Dayan Ki Nazar which airs on Star Plus and is a supernatural series. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has a huge fan following on social media.

She has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and is one of the most bankable actresses. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also featured in Bengali, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu films and is currently seen in Dayan Ki Nazar.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked with all the big Bhojpuri actors such as Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari, among others. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 and grabbed many eyeballs when she got married to her boyfriend Vikrant on national television.

