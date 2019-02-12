Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's throwback photo in a black netted saree will definitely drive away your Tuesday blues. The gorgeous diva who has worked in over 150 Bhojpuri movies, is one of the most famous faces on social media who is also known as the Internet sensation. Take a look at the sexy pictures of Monalisa.

Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy photo: With her throwback photos on Instagram, Antara Biswas popularly known as Monalisa has become a major attraction for social media users. She can be seen wearing a black netted Saree with black bangles in the picture which has set the Internet ablaze. Besides that, her black coloured bindi and dropping earrings are also complimenting the look. In the series of pictures posted that has garnered over 47,000 likes, Bhojpuri bombshell is seen flaunting her left, front and right profile. The star has always been a sensation for netizens as people praise her beauty and her sexy attires and is being widely followed on Instagram.

Born in November 1982, the Kolkata beauty has appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu apart from Bhojpuri movies. She got married her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, Bigg Boss season 10. She is currently featuring in the ongoing Star Plus show Nazar as a Daayan aka Mohana Rathod. In the meanwhile, take a sneak peek to this sexy throwback photo of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas that is jam-packed with praises in the comment section.

Talking about her films, Monalisa began her career in the late 90s. Her debut movie was Jayate in 1997 in which she was seen playing the role of Aarti. Her other famous movies are Rrangbaz Daroga – Aanchal (2010), Kasam Wardi Ke (2013), Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor (2013), Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya (2013), Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage (2009), Kasam Wardi Ke (2013), Jai Shree Ram (2017), Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 (2018) etc.

Also, watch some of the hottest pictures of Monalisa:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More