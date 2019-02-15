Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the hottest divas of the Bhojpuri film industry who keeps on swaying fans with her sultry photos every now and then. From the superb Instagram photo diary of the diva, this throwback photos is all over again catching everyone's attention. Take a look!

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa knows how to slay in style every time. Currently winning hearts with her superb performance in Star Plus’s show Daayan, Monalisa is multiplying her fanbase every day. Enjoying the fan following of more than 1.6 million people on Instagram, the actor has become an internet sensation. She loves sharing her latest photos and videos with fans.

This time too, Monalisa is making everyone a fan of her with this astonishing throwback photo and we are absolutely loving it. The Bhojpuri diva posted this photo more than a year ago, in July 2018 and it received a massive number of likes. The photo is flooded with comments from fans and they are still drooling over her hotness. Monalisa can be seen donning a stylish blue attire and posing in a sultry way. Wearing a blue suit-skirt with a black bralette beneath, Monalisa is grabbing all our attention. Take a look!

There have been several times when the Bhojpuri glam doll received appreciation from the audience for her superb stylish. But this is one of her best picks. Flaunting her curvaceous figure with the utmost class, Monalisa has impressed everyone. Well, on the same note, here are some of the other sexy photos that created a buzz on the internet. Take a look!

