Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's top 10 saree looks: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas: When it comes to don sarees Monalisa is ace in it, Bhojpuri glam doll-like divine when she sports a saree. So for all Monalisa fans here are top 10 saree look which will make your day!

Saree Wali Girl Monalisa’s top 10 Saree look: Bhojpuri industry has a charmer whose talismanic beauty will make you fall in love for her. Yes! she is none other then Monalisa aka Antra Biswas. Till now the diva has worked in more than 200 films, not only Bhojpuri but Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

No doubt she is an ace actor with a beautiful body. The diva has a massive fan base with 2.4 million followers, and for her fans, she time and again shares hot photos and videos. Talking about her fashion sense she never goes wrong with it, her hot Saare Wala looks storms the internet as it is too hot to handle!

Also Read: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas perfect body secret revealed! Watch video

Needless to say, she is a born star. So for all the Monalisa fans here are her top 10 saree look, which will make you drool over her. Before moving towards her top 10 looks, let’s explore her journey and how she developed her unique fashion sense. Antara started her career in Bollywood with the film Jayate, however, she didn’t make it big in the industry so she switched to Bhojpuri world. With her hard work and passion, she made her self countable in one of the topmost actresses of Bhojhpouri world.

Mona’s every song trends on social media and fetches above 40 million views, some of her songs like Muaai Dihala Rajaji, Diya Gul Kara Rani, Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na, Pala Satake has crossed more than 100 million views with thousands of lovable comments. Worksiwse, the diva is currently riding high as she garnering a lot more appreciation for her serial Nazar. Mona has marked her acting mettle with some of the films like Meri Life Mein Uski Wife, Khoobsurat – The Beauty, Kadhalukku Maranamillai, Kaafila, Jackpot, and Jalwa.

Monalisa hot photos:

Monalisa hot songs:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App