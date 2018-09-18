Bhojpuri diva Monalisa also known as Antara Biswas has recently turned choreographer for her current television show Nazar that airs on Star Plus. The actress has shown her talent of choreographing a dance piece for her co-stars Harsh Rajput and Sonyaa for a scene in the show. Check out some of her best dance videos here.

According to the latest updates, the actress has once again managed to make headlines with her talent. The actress has recently choreographed a song in the serial Nazar, where she portrays a ‘Daayan’. Monalisa has reportedly choreographed a dance piece for her co-stars Harsh Rajput and Sonyaa for a scene in the show “Nazar”.

Moreover, when asked about the news of her choreographing the song, Monalisa said that she is a dancer and it has always been her passion ever since she learnt Bollywood dancing. She further said, “When I heard that Ruby (played by Sonyaa) and Ansh (played by Harsh) would be shaking a leg with each other on their wedding day, the dancer in me wanted to jump at the opportunity to choreograph their wedding dance,” as per her statement recordwed by a leading daily.

The actress also expressed that she was encouraged by the makers of the show to choreograph the piece as she was a dancer herself and further stated that she enjoyed choreographing the performance and had a lot of fun on the set.

Check out Monalisa’s hot videos below:

Watch Video:

