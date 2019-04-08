One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has set social media on fire with her latest Instagram photos in which she is seen working out in a black crop top!

Popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and sultry photos which she keeps posting on her official Instagram account. Her latest pictures in which she is working out, are too hot to handle. In the photos, we see Antara Biswas aka Monalisa dressed in a sexy black crop top with black shorts and black shoes. Her sexy abs and perfectly toned body is to die for! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is currently seen playing the lead role in Nazar which is a popular Indian television daily soap which airs on Star Plus.

She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and participated in the controversial reality show in the 10th season and became a household name. She is one of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry and is also a phenomenal dancer. Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Jai Shree Ram, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, among several others.

She was highly praised for her amazing and bold performance in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2 in which she played the role of Jhuma Boudi. She has also starred in Hindi films such as Bobby: Love and Lust, Half Fry Hyderabadi, To the London Calling, Khoobsurat – The Beauty, Meri Life Mein Uski Wife, among several others.

She has also worked in the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali film industries and is one of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s dance videos garner millions of views on YouTube.

