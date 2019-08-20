Sambhavna Seth, Avinash Dwivedi photo: Today is the special day for Sambhavna Seth as it's her husband Avinash Dwivedi's birthday, so to make him feel special Sambhavna shared an adorable photo in which both can be seen twinning in stripes shirt, see photo

Sambhavna Seth, Avinash Dwivedi photo: An ace dancer, coffee lover, and Bhojpuri sensation, Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi currently giving a major couple goal by doing everything together, from sweating hard in the gym to binge on cheat meals, the couple loves to do everything together and now they came up with a new photo on Instagram in which couple can be seen twinning stripe shirt.

The diva as we all know in 2016 got married to love of her life Avinash Dwivedi and after that, they acted as a strong pillar in each other lives, and today is Avinash Dwivedi’s birthday,so the wifey shared an adorable picture wishing a happy birthday to her husband, and captioned it: Happiest birthday baby @imavinashdwivedi #birthday #celebration #mystar #mylife #mylove.No doubt its a very cute way to wish.

Within a couple of minutes, the photo got more than 5000 likes and thousand of lovable comments wishing Avinash a happy birthday, even Monalisa, Vindu Singh, Arshi khan wishes Avinash on his birthday, whereas a fan wrote Happy birthday dear Avinash stay happy always.

Check the post here:

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan starrer to clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera

On the professional front, the diva has worked in more than 50 songs and all of her songs has garnered more than 30 million views some of her songs like Dori Khul Gayeel, Je Pyar Nahi Kailas Jawani Mein, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Kora Le La Saiyan, Misir Ji Tu Ta Bada Thanda, Agra Ka Ghagra, Dada Re Dada Gada Ke Rui, Jawani Jwalamukhi, Jawani Siti Mare, Mari Khatiya Pe Jump and Uthela Daradiya has hit the trending chart many a times.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App