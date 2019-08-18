Monalisa aka Antra Biswas high fashion look: Monalisa has again stormed the internet by sharing her hot high fashion look on Instagram, the stunner in the photo can be seen donning a nude jumpsuit with black big size glares and completed her look with whit sneakers.

Monalisa aka Antra Biswas high fashion look: When desi beauty turns into ravishing videshi look than its mandate that no one can beat that high fashion look, and this is what Monalisa has done today. The diva dressed up, in all nude jumpsuit in which she was looking smoking hot with that she slays in this high-class look.

Recently Monalisa aka Antra Biswas stormed the internet by sharing a photo and captioned it Chalo Delhi ✈️…. #traveldiaries #eventdiaries #airport #look #happyhappy #lovelyday, In the photo the diva can be seen wearing a nude colour jumpsuit with big black sunglasses with perfect make up.

Within a couple of minutes, the photo garnered more than 25000 likes and her fans couldn’t stop gushing over her, fans flooded the comment section with love and wrote Lovely looking, while some wrote: so cute. No doubt the diva knows the right trick to hook her fans by sharing day to day pictures and this time her high fashion is one of the best looks anyone couldn’t find on social media.

On the professional front, the stunner currently lauded for her great work in star plus serial Nazar as Mohana, Monalisa has acted in more than 200 films and her songs like Meri Ye Jawani, Khali Batia Se Kaam Nhi Chaliae, Cholia Mein Rasmalai, Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya, Kewadiya Ke PaLA Satake, Lehariya Luta A Raja, Diya Gul Kara, Jawani Rasila Bhail, Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal, and Hili Palang Ke Playi has garnered more than a million views, the stunner truly knows her way and with her insane passion she is unstoppable.

