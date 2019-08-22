Monalisa aka Antra Biswas photos: Monalisa and her best friend sizzle in a crop top with shorts, the duo looks adorable together and as the photo was posted garnered more than 34000 likes and her fans couldn't stop gushing over it. See photos

Monalisa aka Antra Biswas photos: When you have a best friend near you, you don’t need anyone else and currently Monalisa is justifying the phrase correctly, the diva shared a photo on social media in which she is chilling with her best friend with that the duo looks totally adorable together in the photo.

In the photo, the duo can be seen flaunting their curvaceous body by donning shorts and crop top. No doubt both the girls looks fabulously good together. Once the photo was posted it got more than 34000 likes and thousands of lovable comments. Monalisa being an avid user is now a fine marketer as she knows how to hook her fans by sharing her photos and videos of her. Recently the diva posted a video in which she was dancing like a pro in Dilbar song.

Check the post here:

The diva has worked in more than 200 films and with that marked her mettle in Bhojpuri entertainment world and no only Bhojpuri world is a fan of hers but Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Bengali films industry also accepted her as an ace actress. Monalisa as we all know counted as one of the top actresses of Bhojpuri film industry and currently she is riding high as her star plus serials touching the highest of TRP and her character as Mohana is very much lauded by audiences.

Not just that, Monalisa’s every song got more than 30 million views and thousands of love comments by her fans some of her famous songs like Meri Ye Jawani, Khali Batia Se Kaam Nhi Chaliae, Cholia Mein Rasmalai, Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya, Kewadiya Ke PaLA Satake, Lehariya Luta A Raja, Diya Gul Kara, Jawani Rasila Bhail, Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal, and Hili Palang Ke Playi are a big hit on social media and sometimes hit the trending chart, no doubt the girl has that X factor which everyone desires for.

