Monalisa aka Antra Biswas photos: Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antra Biswas is enjoying with hubby Vikrant Singh in Mumbai, in the photo, the duo looks fabulous together and with that, the photo got more than 20,000 likes and lots of love comment by their fans. See photos and top 5 Monalisa's Bhojpuri songs which will make your day!

Monalisa aka Antra Biswas photos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antra Biswas photos is all blessed, be it her successful career or personal life happiness which reflects on her face, the diva as we all know counted as one of the most actresses of Bhojpuri entertainment world but do you know she is a perfect homemaker too as she knows how to keep her husband happy by being with him in his highs and lows.

The diva currently chilling in Mumbai with her husband Vikrant Singh and shared a photo in which the couple can clearly be seen smiling ear to ear and photographed themselves with a piano as if they are all set to hit the new cord in there life, the stunner captioned the photo and wrote: You Are Never Too Old To Set Another Goal …. Or To Dream A New Dream ❤️… #you #me #together #music #love #feelings #happyhappy.

Check the post here:

Within a couple of hours, the photo got massive likes of 26,573 and thousands of lovable comments by her fans, no doubt the hottie rules on her fans’ heart and with that the photo registered it in the trending chart of today. On the professional front, Mona has given some commendable work to the Bhojpuri cinema world, no only Bhojpuri her charm has been extended to Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil cinemas, Waoo that’s a big achievement and with that she has been counted as the most appealing actress of entertainment world, recently the diva is much lauded for her character as Mohana in Star Plus serial Nazar.

Mona’s songs have garnered more than 30 million views and songs like Meri Ye Jawani, Khali Batia Se Kaam Nhi Chaliae, Cholia Mein Rasmalai, Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya, Kewadiya Ke PaLA Satake, Lehariya Luta A Raja, Diya Gul Kara, Jawani Rasila Bhail, Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal, and Hili Palang Ke Playi are all big hit of all time and still are played in every Indian occasion, watch 5 top mona songs here which will make your day!

