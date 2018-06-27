Popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has been setting social media on fire after a sexy video from her upcoming Bengali series Dupur Thakurpo 2 has gone viral on the Internet. The blockbuster song, titled Boudi, has been sung by Tapas Dhar and Trisha Chatterjee and the music has been given by Amlaan. Souvik De has given the lyrics to the super hit songs and the rap has been done by Saurav Das.

Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses and is known for setting the Internet on fire with her sultry photos and dance videos. The diva, who became a household name after she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 which is hosted by Salman Khan, has been making her fans go crazy after sharing some seductive videos and promos from her upcoming Bengali series Dupur Thakurpo 2 in which she will be playing the role of seductive Jhuma Boudi.

Soon after making fans go gaga over her promo in which she goes to the trailer to give measurements, the actress has now shared another sexy video from the series in which she can be seen dancing in the rain and because of her sexy dance moves, the video of Monalisa’s sensuous rain dance has gone viral on the internet. The video, which has taken social media by storm, has garnered over 2.2 million views on video-sharing site YouTube.

Monalisa’s fans will surely fall in love with her even more after watching this sexy and seductive song in which the Bhojpuri queen is dancing in the rain. Her expressions and latka-jhatka’s in the song are to die for!

Monalisa participated in the 10th season of the reality show Bigg Boss and became extremely popular with her stint on the show. She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and her songs on YouTube are loved by one and all. She has featured in over 200 films and is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

