Monalisa, Akshara Singh photos: One of the most beautiful actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema Monalisa and Akshara Singh’s latest picture has taken over the internet. In the picture shared by the duo, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is donning a pink saree with golden sleeveless blouse whereas Akshara is in a sleeveless button up pink gown. The picture in a span of just 2 hours has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for their beauty.

The duo has shared the silver screens before too and has featured in some of the Bhojpuri super hit songs such as- Pawan Raja, Diya Gul Kara Rani opposite Pawan Singh, Sarkar Raj, among others. On the work front, Monalisa is currently working on her upcoming show Nazar where she plays the role of a Dayan, whereas Bhojpuri singing sensation Akshara Singh was last seen in Maa Tujhhe Salaam opposite Pawan Singh this year and has no upcoming projects yet. Take a look at Monalisa and Akshara Singh’spicture from the event here:

Take a look at the songs where the duo have worked together-

