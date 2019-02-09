In the video, we see sizzling chemistry between Pawan Singh and Monalisa

Bhojpuri beauties Akshara Singh and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s hit Bhojpuri song titled Diya Gul Kara which has also been filmed on Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has crossed 13 million views on video-sharing app YouTube. Diya Gul Kara is from the blockbuster Bhojpuri film Pawan Raja. The song has been sung by Indu Sonali and Pawan Singh and the lyrics have been given by Manoj Matlabi. The song features Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Akshara Singh and Bhojpuri megastar Pawan Singh.

In the video, we see sizzling chemistry between Pawan Singh and Monalisa and later between Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. While Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks tempting in a blue and orange dress, Akshara Singh looks sensuous in a sexy yellow saree. Their hot dance moves and the sexy steps have driven fans crazy and the song has once again taken social media by storm!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Pawan Singh have worked in several Bhojpuri films together and are the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Akshara Singh, on the other hand, is not only one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses but is also a social media queen and a singing sensation in the Bhojpuri film industry with a massive fan following.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More