Monalisa Amrapali Dubey photos: Popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s latest Instagram photos have been breaking the Internet! While Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks sexy in a deep-neck red and maroon suit with stylish earrings, Amrapali Dubey looks sexy in a yellow short dress with a denim jacket.

Both Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey are known for their sexy figures, stunning dance videos, and the sultry photos which they keep sharing on their Instagram accounts. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Amrapali Dubey have been entertaining us for several years now.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for starring in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies and is also a former Bigg Boss contestant post which she garnered a lot of fame and became a popular name in the Hindi television industry as well.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has starred in several Bhojpuri movies such as Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, Pocket Gangsters, Sarkar Raj, Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, among many others and she has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali film industries with a massive fan base across the country.

Amrapali Dubey is known for her amazing work in Bhojpuri movies like Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Chalal London, among many others and she has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry. She is also known for her sexy latka-jhatkas.

