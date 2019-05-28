Monalisa Amrapali Dubey sexy photos: Bhojpuri sex bombs Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Amrapali Dubey have set the Internet on fire with their sexy photos and videos which they shared on Instagram.

Two sexy and hot divas from the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Amrapali Dubey

In one photo, Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a sexy white net saree and her curvy figure is to die for! Amrapali Dubey’s sexy ethnic avatar is too sexy! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, on the other hand, is looking sexy in a black bikini and is chilling next to the poolside. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most sensational dancers and actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and is also an Internet star.

Amrapali Dubey is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her dance videos garner millions of likes and views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who won millions of hearts during her stay in the show. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies such as Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar, Ek Aur Kurukshetra, Shrimaan Driver Babu, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, among several others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in Star Plus’s supernatural show Nazar which has been topping the TRP charts.

Amrapali Dubey has previously worked in Hindi television shows as well.

