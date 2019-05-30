Monalisa Amrapali Dubey sexy photos: Bhojpuri stunners Amrapali Dubey and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas have been setting the Internet ablaze with their sexy photos and videos.

Monalisa Amrapali Dubey sexy photos: Bhojpuri beauties Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Amrapali Dubey have stormed social media with the series of hot, sexy, sultry and stunning photos which they have been posting on their Instagram account. Both Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Amrapali Dubey are known for their sexy body, hot figure and bold photos which set the Internet on fire!

While Monalisa aka Antara Biswas keeps sharing her gym photos, bikini photos, photos from the sets of her show and her dance videos, Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey keeps posting her dance videos, Tik Tok videos, photos in ethnic avatars, photos from dance shows and events.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies and featured in over 150 Bhojpuri item numbers. She has millions of followers on Instagram and her profile is filled with her sexy and hot photos as well as videos. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who became a popular name after she stayed in the Bigg Boss house till the finale week and even got married on national television.

Amrapali Dubey, on the other hand, is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her dance videos garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube and go viral in no time.

Amrapali Dubey has featured in movies like Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Aashik Aawara, Doodh Ka Karz, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, among many others and her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by fans!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in Star Plus show Nazar which has been topping the TRP charts for a very long time now.

