Bhojpuri beauty queens and sexy actresses Amrapali Dubey and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas have been breaking the Internet with their sexy and hot photos which are too hot to handle, have a look!

Bhojpuri beauty queens and sexy actresses Amrapali Dubey and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas are known for setting social media on fire with their sexy, sultry, hot and sensuous photos as well as videos which they keep sharing on their official Instagram account. In the latest photos shared by Amrapali Dubey and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas on their respective Instagram accounts, both the Bhojpuri beauties look too hot to handle!

While Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is dressed in a sexy yellow top with blue denim and white sneakers, Amrapali Dubey is at her ethnic best in a stunning golden lehenga and her gorgeous smile is to die for! Both Amrapali Dubey and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas are known for their sexy and hot photos which they post on their social media accounts.

They are both extremely popular in the Bhojpuri film industry and have been entertaining us for a very long time now! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri films such as Mati Preet Jagawale, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, Mora Balma Chail Chabila, The Great Hero Hiralal, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Khoon Pasina, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, among several others.

Monalisa is currently seen playing a key role in Star Plus’s superhit show Nazar and she has also worked in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and Marathi movies.

Amrapali Dubey, on the other hand, made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2014 and has starred in a number of Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Nirahua Hindustani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Kashi Amarnath, Dulhan Ganga Paar, Border, Nirahua Hindustani 3, among many others.

