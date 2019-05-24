Bhojpuri beauty queens and dancing sensations Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Amrapali Dubey have taken social media by storm with their sexy belly dance on popular Bhojpuri numbers, have a look at the seductive videos!

Bhojpuri bombshells and Bhojpuri YouTube queens Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Amrapali Dubey’s sexy and seductive belly dance is breaking the Internet. They are both extremely fine dancers and their dance videos on YouTube garner millions of views in no time. The sexy belly dance and sizzling latka-jhatkas of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Amrapali Dubey on these dance numbers will blow your mind! While Monalisa aka Antara Biswas flaunts her sexy belly dance moves on popular Bhojpuri song Meri Ye Jawani from Bhojpuri movie Gharwali Baharwali, Amrapali Dubey turns up the heat on Karela Man Pat Jayi from Bhojpuri film Aashiq Aawara.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is seen showing her erotic dance moves on Meri Ye Jawani and is dressed in a golden backless blouse with black lowers and her sexy booty and dance moves are to die for! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s seductive expressions in the song, while she dances to the tunes of this Bhojpuri song, will set your screens on fire!

Amrapali Dubey, who is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen, on the other hand, is looking sizzling in a golden and green saree with a sexy golden blouse and her sexy belly dance will give you goosebumps. Amrapali Dubey’s sizzling chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav on the song will blow your mind!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most sensational actresses in Bhojpuri cinema who has starred in over 200 Bhojpuri movies such as Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Dabangg Mora Balma, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, The Great Hero Hiralal, Khoon Bhari Maang, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, among several others.

Amrapali Dubey has been entertaining us for several years now and will be next seen in Bhojpuri movies like Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Nirahua Chalal London, among several others.

