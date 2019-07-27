Bhojpuri bombshells Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey's sexy and hot Instagram videos have been breaking the Internet!

Bhojpuri item queens and bombshells Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s sexy and hot dance videos which they recently shared on their Instagram accounts have gone viral on social media. While Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shared a video in which she is seen dancing to the tunes of iconic evergreen song Aisa Lagta Hai Tum Banke Badal in a sexy floral print short dress, Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey is seen dancing to the tunes of Punjabi song Wakhra Swag and is dressed in a stunning white long dress.

Both Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Amrapali Dubey are two of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and have a massive fan base on social media platforms and especially on photo-sharing app Instagram. They keep sharing their hot and sexy photos as well as videos on social media which take the Internet by storm in no time.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies such as Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Mora Balma Chail Chabila, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, among many others.

Amrapali Dubey, on the other hand, is known for her blockbuster Bhojpuri movies like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Aashik Aawara, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, among many others. They both are social media sensations and their sexy and steamy dance videos set the Internet ablaze in no time.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in Star Plus’s supernatural show Nazar. She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and has a massive fan base on social media. Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the 10th season of popular Indian controversial reality show Bigg Boss in which she got married on national television.

