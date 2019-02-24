Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Instagram photo: Bhojpuri sensation, Monalisa needs no introduction. The gorgeous lady who is always up for something with a treat for her fans, took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful airport photos. With a caption of en route Kolkata, Monalisa's latest post garnered over 4k likes within minutes of its upload.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Instagram photo: She is hot, she is beautiful, she is none other than Bhojpuri sensation, Monalisa. The stunning lay who is quite famous in Telugu, Hindi, Bengali and Bhojpuri industry for her sultry dance moves, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pictures. Well, in a bottle green colour shirt properly tucked in black pant with brown coloured long boots, Monalisa’s en route Kolkata post garnered over 6056 likes within minutes of its upload.

Well, Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa, barely misses an opportunity of giving surprises to her fans. Giving a perfect Sunday treat to her fans, Monalisa shared her airport pictures for 1.6 million fans. This is not the first time that Monalisa has uploaded her airport pictures for the fanbase. Though the lady is quite famous for posting such pictures on the photo-sharing app but this one was special as excited and happy Monalisa was travelling to her hometown. If you missed Monalisa’s latest Instagram post, take a sneak peek to the images here:

On the work front, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen as essaying the role of Star Plus’s hottest Dayan. Her famous supernatural show titled Nazar is one of the top shows on TRP list which recently completed 150 episodes. In the daily soap, Mohana Rathod aka Dayan will be seen kidnapping her grandson in order to take an act of revenge from her son and daughter-in-law.

