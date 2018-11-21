Bhojpuri diva Anjana Singh is very close friends with Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas. The two Bhojpuri beauties keep sharing their stunning and hot photos together. On Wednesday morning, Anaja Singh took to her official Instagram account and shared a stunning photo with Monalisa aka Antara Biswas.

Anjana Singh is an Internet sensation and a popular Bhojpuri actress with over 177,000 followers on her official Instagram account. The Bhojpuri item girl keeps sharing her breathtaking photos on her Instagram account and they go viral in no time all thanks to her sexy curves and perfectly toned body.

On Wednesday morning, Anaja Singh took to her official Instagram account and shared a stunning photo with Monalisa aka Antara Biswas. The photo has gone viral on social media and fans cannot keep calm! In the photo, we see Anjana Singh dressed in a blue top while Monalisa rocks a pink hot top. Both of them are all smiles in the photo. It was on the occasion of Monalisa’s birthday that Anjana Singh shared a photo with her wishing her a very happy birthday! Monalisa has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri films and is currently seen in Star Plus’s popular show Nazar.

She was also a participant on the 10th season of reality show Bigg Boss and became a household name since then. The Bhojpuri queens are looking adorable in this viral photo!

