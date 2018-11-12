Bhojpuri diva Monalisa, who is currently raking in appreciation for her stint in Star Plus's show Nazar has shared her latest photos on Instagram. In the photos shared by Monalisa, the diva can be seen donning a sexy turquoise blue suit. With her seductive expressions and sultry pose, Monalisa is making desi look sexy. Shared just a few hours ago, the photos are taking social media by storm.

Be it soaring temperatures on-screen with her sensuous and sultry dance moves to making jaws drop with her seductive photos on social media, Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas rules over million hearts and she knows it. Every time the diva shares her new hot photos or videos, the diva makes sure to steal the attention and take social media by storm and this time is no different. To charm everyone, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account on November 12 to share her latest photo.

Donning an elegant turquoise blue suit, Monalisa is adding oomph to her look with a deep neck-cut detailing, which is accentuating her collar bones and curvaceous body. To take the fashion meter a notch above, the actor has styled her look with golden jhumkas, matching bangles and a bindi. As she strikes a pose, the Bhojpuri sensation is redefining grace and charm.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has garnered more than 32K likes and the count is increasing with every passing second. With this, the social media users cannot stop complimenting the diva’s gorgeous looks and sizzling avatar that make the fans go gaga over her.

Having worked with almost all big superstars of Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa has charmed the audience in more than 125 Bhojpuri films. However, the star garnered massive popularity and stardom with her stint in India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 11. Currently, the diva is paving her way to the top of TRP charts with her stint in Star Plus’s show Nazar.

Have a look at Monalisa’s too hot to handle photos here:

