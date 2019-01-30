Bhojpuri actress and popular television star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's latest photos in which she has donned a bridal avatar have been breaking the Internet! In the photos, we see the Nazar actress dressed in a stunning red and golden lehenga. Have a look!

Popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular faces in Indian cinema. Although she is best known for her work in Bhojpuri films and item songs and has worked in more than 100 Bhojpuri films, Monalisa is a multi-talented star who has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Oriya, Bengali and Hindi films. Monalisa is not only a fine actress but is also a sexy dancer and has a figure to die for! The Nazar actress keeps sharing her sexy, stunning and hot series of pictures on her official Instagram account which drive her millions of fans and followers crazy!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who earlier impressed us with her sexy bikini photos, has surprised us with her ethnic avatar with the latest pics from her photoshoot which she shared on her official Instagram account! In the photo, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is dressed as a bride for the upcoming twist in her. Wearing a stunning red and golden lehenga, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks breathtakingly gorgeous as she poses in this stunning bridal avatar.

Monalisa’s fans have loved her new bridal look and the photos are receiving a lot of compliments from all over the nation! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a very popular Bhojpuri actor and is currently seen in popular daily soap Nazar in which she is playing the role of a witch.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after she participated in the 10th season of Bigg Boss which is a very popular Indian television reality show.

