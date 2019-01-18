Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas on Friday shared some sexy and stunning photos on her official Instagram account and she looks sizzling in a denim dress. Monalisa is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses and is currently seen in Star Plus's show Nazar.

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa, is currently not only winning hearts with her amazing performance in her new show Nazar but also with her breathtaking Instagram photos! The diva on Friday shared some series of sexy and hot photos in which she is dressed ina stunning short denim dress. From her toned legs to her hot curves and her beautiful smile, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s new Instagram photos will kick-start your weekend and give you the perfect weekend vibes!

Monalisa is best known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema but has also worked in Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada and Oriya movies and shows. Her sexy avatar of Jhuma Boudi in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2 had made millions of people go crazy about her and Monalisa is now seen playing a negative role in Nazar which airs on Star Plus. Monalisa is one of the most popular faces in Bhojpuri film industry and the diva has worked in over 150 Bhojpuri films and has also appeared in many Bhojpuri item songs as well.

She has delivered several blockbusters such as Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, among many others. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant. She took part in the 10th season of the reality show.

