It is the birthday of ace filmmaker Farah Khan and Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shared an adorable photo with the director-choreographer to wish her a very happy birthday! In the photo, we see Monalisa posing with Farah Khan on the sets of a reality show and both of the divas look stunning in the picture.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is also known for her work in Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu and Kannada film industries

It is the birthday of ace filmmaker Farah Khan and Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shared an adorable photo with the director-choreographer to wish her a very happy birthday! In the photo, we see Monalisa posing with Farah Khan on the sets of a reality show and both of the divas look stunning in the picture. While Monalisa is dressed in a beautiful pink saree, Farah Khan stuns in a red and black suit.

Monalisa, who is currently seen in daily soap Nazar is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has worked in more than 100 Bhojpuri films such as Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, The Great Hero Hiralal, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, among many others. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is also known for her work in Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu and Kannada film industries. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen playing a negative role in Star Plus’s show Nazar and is being highly acknowledged for the same.

She is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses and has a huge fan base on social media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More