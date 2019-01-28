Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has worked in more than 150 Bhojpuri films. The diva keeps sharing her sexy photos on Instagram and the latest picture shared by the diva has taken social media by storm!

Monalisa is one of the best dancers in the industry

Bhojpuri beauty queen Antara Biswas aka Monalisa’s Instagram account is flooded with sexy and hot photos of the former Bigg Boss participant. From sizzling bikini photos to stunning ethnic photos, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas can look gorgeous in anything and her photos and videos are proof! In the latest photo shared by the Nazar actress on her official Instagram account, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning as she poses with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajput.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning as she poses in a floral print top with a black shrug and military green lower and she looks completely stunning and adorable! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who is best known for her work in Bhojpuri films and has also worked in Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Hindi film industry.

Monalisa is one of the best dancers in the industry and her stage shows set the screen on fire! She has also featured in many item songs in Bhojpuri films and is known for her sexy latka-jhatkas. M

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently playing the lead role in Dayan Ki Nazar which is a supernatural show that airs on Star Plus. She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and during her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Monalisa grabbed all headlines after she got married to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajput on national television in the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More